A conscious uncoupling on Wall Street

TPG quietly sold its stake in its former credit arm, Sixth Street, back to that firm last month for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said, bringing to a formal end one of Wall Street’s longest and most profitable partnerships.

The deal valued Sixth Street at about $10 billion, a number agreed on last fall, after TPG’s takeover of Angelo Gordon brought it into direct competition with Sixth Street’s lending business and triggered negotiations, the people said.

The separation, years in the making, leaves Sixth Street — which has already been touchy once about having a competitor as a part owner — freer to dabble in corporate buyouts. And TPG can focus on building its own lending business, where it lags far behind rivals like Blackstone and Apollo. Branching out is increasingly a survival requirement in today’s private-investment world.

Spokesmen for both companies declined to comment.

The Sixth Street stake is held by TPG’s partners, not its public shareholders, and wasn’t part of the firm’s 2022 IPO.