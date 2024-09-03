Stocks fall ahead of US jobs report

US stocks tumbled Tuesday as fears of an economic slowdown persist. Disappointing manufacturing data showed weakness in US factories, amplifying concerns that the Federal Reserve — which is expected to cut rates this month — may have waited too long. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell 3.3% and 2.1% respectively, their worst slump since the Aug. 5 global rout.

“Investors are on edge ahead of Friday’s monthly jobs report,” The Wall Street Journal wrote, which could influence whether the central bank will be more cautious or aggressive in cutting rates. Tuesday’s decline was led by tech stocks, with Nvidia’s shares plummeting 9.5%, and continuing to fall after hours following a DOJ subpoena for the chipmaker in its antitrust probe.