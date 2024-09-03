Zelenskyy reissues Western missile plea after deadly Russian strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said dozens of people were killed and more wounded in a Russian missile strike on the eastern city of Poltava Tuesday, in what the country’s defense officials described as a “barbaric attack.”

Zelenskyy reiterated his calls for more Western air defense systems and missiles, adding that they were needed in Ukraine rather than “in a warehouse somewhere.” Meanwhile, the US is reportedly close to an agreement with Kyiv to provide long-range cruise missiles, although any potential shipments may take months due to technical issues, Reuters reported.

Tuesday’s attack came after Russia targeted Kyiv with missiles Monday — the start of Ukraine’s school year, with two schools and one university suffering damage in the strike.