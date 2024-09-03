Mobile phones don’t cause brain cancer

Cell phone use is not linked to brain cancer, a World Health Organization-commissioned global review found. Researchers reviewed 63 studies conducted between 1994 and 2022 and found no link between radiofrequency — used in phones, cell towers, and other wireless devices — and brain cancer. They also noted that while cell phone use has exploded in recent years, the rate of brain cancer has not followed the same trend.

The analysis builds off older work with similar results; researchers said the new data should prompt the WHO to urgently reassess its classification of radiation from cell phones as “possibly carcinogenic,” despite having previously found no definitive evidence of a link. The WHO is due to reevaluate its classification in early 2025.