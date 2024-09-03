Harris pulls firmly ahead among Hispanic voters, new poll shows

Vice President Kamala Harris is firmly ahead of Donald Trump among Hispanic voters by thirteen percentage points, according to a new poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos. She still lags behind US President Joe Biden’s margin over Trump in 2020, however — Biden won 65% of the Latino vote compared to 32% for Trump.

The poll shows Hispanic voters favor Harris’ approach on climate change and healthcare compared to Trump’s — by 23 and 18 points respectively — and that they favor each candidate equally on the economy, with each polling at 39% favorability.

The new poll reflects dramatic improvements for Democrats now Harris is the candidate compared to Biden’s polling prior to dropping out the race, which showed his favorability among Latinos had dwindled. Meanwhile, Trump continues to poll more favorably than Harris in certain policy areas, particularly immigration.