Cats visit ancient Egyptian cat exhibit

Cats are among the visitors to a Shanghai Museum exhibition that explores ancient Egyptians’ worship of the four-legged creatures. The Secrets of Saqqara features cat statues and other treasures from a major archaeological discovery in northern Egypt in 2020. On “Meow Night,” felines can interact with the relics and have their picture taken with Bastet, the cat-like Egyptian goddess of protection.

Vets are on hand and there are rest areas in case the animals get overstimulated. “Many of today’s pet cats are related to the cats domesticated in ancient Egypt,” visitor Qiu Jiakai told Reuters. “So I thought I would have to bring my cat here to see its ancestors.”