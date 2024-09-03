African countries are losing up to 5% of their GDP to climate change

African countries are losing up to 5% of their yearly GDP to climate change, a new report found.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, they are spending as much as 9% of their budgets for climate adaptation policies: The continent “bears an exceptionally heavy burden from climate change” given that it has the smallest carbon footprint on a per capita basis, the WMO said.

Meanwhile millions of Africans — living in some of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of a warming planet and the consequent extreme weather — have been displaced this year as rains and floods devastated homes and crops.