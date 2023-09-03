Jay Penske’s Hollywood Media Empire faces a moment of truth

It’s a hard detail to leave out of a profile of Hollywood’s dominant publishing figure: In 2012, Jay Penske was arrested after allegedly peeing on a woman’s shoes in the parking lot of the Nantucket Yacht Club.

But Penske, the billionaire auto scion who has bought up The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Variety, Rolling Stone, Deadline, Indiewire, and others, preferred the detail not appear in the April cover profile in LA Magazine, which he does not own.

As the piece was preparing to publish, there were a flurry of calls between the entertainment mogul and his spokesperson, and the magazine’s editor, Maer Roshan. Roshan removed the detail, and the cover, “Citizen Jay,” was a largely complimentary list of Penske’s recent acquisitions and achievements. “From print to late night, the media is in dire crisis. Does Jay Penske have the cure?” Roshan asked in his editor’s note.

It was fortuitous timing for both parties. Roshan had been pushed out of LA Mag by the publication’s new owners. And Penske had been displeased with the direction of THR, telling people that there had been editorial slippage at the iconic magazine. The top editor, Nekesa Mumbi Moody, a former entertainment editor at the Associated Press, had been hired by the magazine’s previous ownership after the leadership clashed with the hard-charging former EIC Matt Belloni. While Moody was well-liked personally by much of the editorial staff, she was a New York transplant who had previously primarily focused on music. Penske wanted an editor with the Hollywood presence of some of the magazine’s former leaders. A source close to the company pushed back on this assessment, noting that Moody was involved in the hiring process, and interviewed Roshan for the position.

Two people familiar with the offer told Semafor that last year, the media mogul attempted to woo back Belloni to serve as THR’s CEO in a role that would’ve overseen both the editorial and business sides of the publication. Belloni declined, but after Roshan was pushed out of LA Mag, Penske decided to offer him a similar role as co-EIC.