Landslide in western Sudan kills at least 1,000

A landslide in western Sudan killed at least 1,000 people, intensifying hardship in a country besieged by years of civil war.

Famine was declared in the country last year, with the UN warning that more than 25 million people face extreme hunger. Meanwhile both warring parties have been accused of mass human rights abuses, with the death toll of the conflict likely surpassing 400,000.

Humanitarian agencies have been prevented by the belligerents from providing aid, while conflicts elsewhere have sapped the West’s attention. “Whatever you think of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza… we should recognize our collective failure to address this other crisis with an even higher death toll,” Nicholas Kristof wrote in The New York Times.