Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

New York’s Japan Society Mishima revival series showcases writer’s ‘cute’ side

Updated Sep 2, 2025, 12:20pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Japanese author Yukio Mishima speaking before Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers at Tokyo’s military garrison station.
Yukio Mishima, 1970. Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images

New York’s Japan Society is re-staging a series of plays by Yukio Mishima this autumn for the late writer’s 100th birthday.

Though discussion of his legacy is often dominated by the manner of his death — Mishima died by seppuku, or ritual suicide by samurai sword, after leading a failed 1970 coup d’état — the Japan Society’s treatment of his works in Emergences is “surprisingly light and dancing,” The New York Times wrote.

In particular, the Society’s version of Seven Bridges — Mishima’s playful retelling of a Japanese tale about death — features Daft Punk, colorful lights, and a singing Moon.

Mishima might be mad at me for saying so,” the choreographer told the Times, “but this story shows his cute side.”

Brendan Ruberry
AD