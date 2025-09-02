New York’s Japan Society Mishima revival series showcases writer’s ‘cute’ side

New York’s Japan Society is re-staging a series of plays by Yukio Mishima this autumn for the late writer’s 100th birthday.

Though discussion of his legacy is often dominated by the manner of his death — Mishima died by seppuku, or ritual suicide by samurai sword, after leading a failed 1970 coup d’état — the Japan Society’s treatment of his works in Emergences is “surprisingly light and dancing,” The New York Times wrote.

In particular, the Society’s version of Seven Bridges — Mishima’s playful retelling of a Japanese tale about death — features Daft Punk, colorful lights, and a singing Moon.

“Mishima might be mad at me for saying so,” the choreographer told the Times, “but this story shows his cute side.”