EU plans more trade with S. America as US relations sour

The European Union is reportedly readying new trade deals with Latin America, part of efforts to regain the initiative after the bloc was slammed for making excessive concessions in an agreement with the US.

European officials this week plan to review the proposals for deals with Mercosur, Latin America’s biggest trade group, and Mexico, according to Politico.

Brussels also insisted it will enforce its internal digital regulations in the face of criticism that it agreed to go soft on Silicon Valley as part of the draft trade agreement it reached with Washington last month. The deal has divided the EU, pitting member states against the European Parliament, and the center-left — which opposes it — against the center-right.