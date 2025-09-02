Events Email Briefings
China’s Xi outlines global vision at major summit

Sep 2, 2025, 6:26am EDT
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Pool/Pool via Reuters

Chinese leader Xi Jinping further outlined his vision for a global order with Beijing at its center.

Xi has been on a diplomatic push, following a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit with a massive military parade tomorrow, intended to showcase China’s growing heft.

As part of that, he won approval for a development bank attached to the SCO — yet another Beijing-aligned multilateral lender that follows the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the BRICS bank.

Xi also unveiled his Global Governance Initiative, the fourth in a series of ostensibly anodyne documents that “are part of the latticework [China] has put together to rework the international system in its vision,” veteran China-watcher Bill Bishop wrote in his Sinocism newsletter.

A chart showing Chinese exports by destination in the first half of 2025.
Prashant Rao
