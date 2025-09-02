Events Email Briefings
Bolsonaro’s trial over alleged coup nears end

Sep 2, 2025, 7:10am EDT
A photo of Jair Bolsonaro. Adriano Machado/File Photo/Reuters

Brazil’s Supreme Court will today begin hearing closing arguments in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of orchestrating a coup to stay in power.

The verdict, expected as soon as next week, could determine the future of Brazil’s politics and economy. The former leader — who faces decades in prison if convicted — has vowed to stand in next year’s presidential election despite a ban against him running, a stance analysts believe will damage the right’s chances of returning to power.

A guilty verdict could also further strain ties with Washington, which imposed a 50% tariff rate on Brazil over what US President Donald Trump has labelled a Bolsonaro “witch hunt.”



Jeronimo Gonzalez
