Abu Dhabi’s BlueFive Capital will acquire a stake in Saudi-based Sidra Capital as part of plans to build a global asset management firm focused on Sharia-compliant investments.

Under the terms of the deal, BlueFive will acquire a significant minority stake in Sidra, which has assets under management of $4.1 billion. At the same time, Sidra’s shareholder Al Murjan Group will take a stake in BlueFive786, a new Islamic finance investment arm of the Abu Dhabi investor.