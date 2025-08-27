Events Email Briefings
Abu Dhabi’s BlueFive Capital partners with Chinese PE firm

Aug 27, 2025, 8:38am EDT
Securities business department of China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) is pictured at the Guomao area on October 28, 2020 in Beijing, China.
VCG/VCG via Getty

Abu Dhabi-based BlueFive Capital is working with the private equity arm of CICC, sometimes referred to as China’s Goldman Sachs, to target Chinese companies in high-growth sectors. The two firms have formed a new fund to invest in companies working in advanced manufacturing, consumer goods, and green energy and help them expand in the Gulf, using the region as a manufacturing and distribution hub.

BlueFive is also in talks to acquire $500 million worth of assets in China, including the Four Seasons Beijing, Semafor reported this month. The private equity firm is helmed by former Investcorp chief Hazem Ben-Gacem, who previously closed a $1 billion fund with China’s sovereign wealth fund to back Gulf and Chinese companies. Public Investment Fund-backed ewpartners follows a similar model, positioning itself as a bridge Asia between and the Gulf.

Kelsey Warner
