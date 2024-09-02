White US egg donors paid up to eight times more than Black donors, study finds

White egg donors are paid up to eight times more than Black donors in the US, according to a new book, Eggonomics, which explores racism and inequality in the egg donation industry.

Author Diane Tober, a professor at the University of Alabama, interviewed hundreds of people in the US who donated their eggs for use in infertility treatments and found vast racial disparities in their compensation.

AD

White women received up to $100,000 per donation, while the highest payment to a Black donor was only $12,000, Tober found. She also found that 78% of the 719 donors studied were white, whereas 11% were Black or Hispanic.

While paying for donated eggs is illegal in many countries, the US sets no limits on compensation, with individual fertility agencies, clinics, or egg banks typically setting their own prices.

Fertility agencies and egg banks often tout “desired social and physical traits” in marketing to would-be parents, Tober’s study found. This has helped foster an industry that plays on racist ideas about the “perfect donor,” she wrote.