The Titanic is slowly decaying

A new expedition to the Titanic, two miles below the surface of the Atlantic, revealed the extent of the wreck’s slow decay. Notably, the railing along the ship’s bow depicted in the famous fictional scene with Jack and Rose in the 1998 movie has collapsed to the sea bed. The ship, which sank 112 years ago, is being eaten by microbes that are slowly destroying the structure.

Earlier dives showed the state rooms and officers’ quarters on the starboard side had collapsed. “How long is the Titanic going to be there?” one of the expedition’s organizers told the BBC. “We just don’t know but we’re watching it in real time.”