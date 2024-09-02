Russia says will change nuclear doctrine in light of Western ‘escalation’

Russia will change its nuclear protocol in light of what it sees as an escalation by Western allies over its war in Ukraine, a top official said Sunday. The existing doctrine, set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020, states that Moscow may use nuclear weapons only when attacked by an enemy using atomic weapons, or if the country’s sovereignty is at risk.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia’s state news agency, Tass, there is “clear intent to introduce a correction” to the doctrine, which he said is in direct connection to “our Western adversaries’ escalation course,” in an apparent reference to Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russian territory.

Moscow has accused the US and other Ukraine allies of attempting to use the violence in Europe as a proxy war aimed at destroying Russia.

In June, President Putin issued a fresh warning that the possibility of Russia deploying nuclear weapons should “not be taken lightly” by the West.