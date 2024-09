Russia said it will change its nuclear protocol to reflect what it perceives as Western “escalation” in connection with the war in Ukraine.

The announcement on Sunday came as Kyiv again pushed allies to allow it to use long-range missiles as it persists with its offensive inside Russia.

Some of Russia’s military analysts have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to lower the requirements for nuclear weapons use, as a way to “sober up” Ukraine’s Western allies, according to Reuters.