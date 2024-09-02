Mexicans protest against judicial overhaul plans as vote approaches

Thousands of people protested in Mexico City as part of a student-led demonstration against a controversial judicial overhaul due to be voted on this week.

Under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal, all judges would be fired and replaced by popular vote, likely giving the ruling party control over the country’s courts.

Market concerns have led to a sharp depreciation of the peso, as well as uncharacteristic criticism from the US and Canadian ambassadors to Mexico that has strained diplomatic ties. Incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum has tried to assuage investors’ fears, saying they have nothing to worry about. “But they do — and so does she,” The Economist wrote.