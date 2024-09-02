China threatens to sanction Japan over chip sale restrictions

China threatened a severe economic retaliation against Japan if Tokyo persisted in restricting the sale of chipmaking equipment to Chinese firms.

For months the US has pressured Japan to curb the ability of firms to sell advanced chip tools to China in a bid to blunt Beijing’s progress in key industries, including artificial intelligence.

Faced with potential sanctions, Tokyo fears its car industry — which generates almost 3% of GDP — could be targeted, with Toyota in particular facing a restriction on minerals critical to car production, Bloomberg reported.