Trump deportations face further legal setbacks

The Trump administration’s efforts to deport undocumented migrants to the US faced further legal setbacks.

On Sunday, a federal judge blocked White House plans to return Guatemalan children to their home country, while another ruling Friday prevented efforts to fast-track removals of people found far from the southern border. President Donald Trump has focused on reducing illegal migration in his second term, using executive orders and other legal instruments to step up deportations and declare emergencies.

But he has hit several roadblocks. Children in particular, hundreds of thousands of whom have crossed the border in the last decade, are subject to special protections. Some of the 600 children were already in planes ready for departure, The Washington Post reported.