Kenya hires former Trump official to lobby US

Sep 1, 2025, 8:47am EDT
An audience member holds a Kenyan and an American flag during the arrival ceremony for Kenyan President William Ruto at the White House in 2024.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kenya has hired a former Trump administration official to lobby Washington, according to the Daily Nation newspaper.

Nairobi signed an agreement with Continental Strategy — the lobbying firm founded by Carlos Trujillo, a former US ambassador to the Organization of American States, and a close ally of US President Donald Trump — for a monthly retainer of $175,000 plus expenses, the Nairobi-based outlet reported.

Kenya is moving decisively to consolidate its influence in Washington,” noted Business Insider Africa, at a time when several countries are deepening ties with China and Russia and others are hesitant to pick a side. In response to domestic criticism over the deal’s price tag, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi defended the move.

“Partnerships with lobbying firms are a standard and legitimate practice by governments worldwide,” he said. “They are undertaken to advance foreign policy, trade, investment and security interests in Washington, DC, where competition for visibility is intense and highly structured.

Preeti Jha
