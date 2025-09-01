Israel is committing genocide, world’s leading genocide scholars say

Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of a genocide, the world’s largest association of genocide scholars said Monday.

Israel criticized the group’s resolution, saying it was “entirely based on Hamas’ campaign of lies.” Several international organizations, as well as two Israeli rights groups, have previously accused Israel of genocide, charges the country forcefully denies as it pushes on with its military campaign in the devastated enclave, despite growing domestic resistance.

Israel’s military chief reportedly warned leaders Sunday that plans for an expanded offensive in Gaza City would portend a full occupation of the Strip: “You are heading to a military government,” he said, pushing instead for a hostage-and-ceasefire deal, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected.