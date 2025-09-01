EU chief’s plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

An airplane carrying the European Commission president was the target of a suspected Russian interference operation, the EU said on Monday.

Ursula von der Leyen was on her way to Bulgaria when the plane’s navigation systems were disabled, forcing the jet to land using paper maps. Briefed afterward by Bulgarian officials, a Commission spokeswoman said the disruption was believed to be the result of “blatant interference by Russia.”

Bulgaria, a key supplier of military equipment to Kyiv, was von der Leyen’s next stop on a tour of frontline EU states as the bloc steps up its defense against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The suspected attack came a day after the EU chief branded Putin a “predator” during a visit to Poland’s border with Belarus.