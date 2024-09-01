Ukrainian drone strikes targets Russian energy infrastructure

Ukraine apparently targeted Russian power plants and oil refineries in an overnight drone attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Russia said its military shot down 158 drones — including 11 over Moscow and the surrounding area. The tally suggested this was one of Kyiv’s largest drone attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. No deaths or injuries were reported in Russia.

The attack came after an intense week of heavy Russian bombardment in Ukraine targeting energy infrastructure, an assault that has exacerbated the power blackouts that now plague the country. Moscow has upped its strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure since Kyiv began its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region last month; Kyiv claims it has captured 500 square miles of Russian territory and hundreds prisoners of war.