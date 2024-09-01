Israel recovers bodies of six hostages in Gaza

Israeli authorities said they recovered the bodies of six hostages, including an Israeli American dual national who had been among the most well-recognized of all those held by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Security forces said the six were killed shortly before they arrived at where the hostages were being held in a tunnel below Rafah. Among them was Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose parents had met with world leaders and other politiciansto try and secure their son’s release.

The announcement spurred large protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as many Israelis blame him for the slow pace of negotiations with Hamas to agree a ceasefire and hostage return, which have languished for months.

The local government of Tel Aviv said it would participate in a half-day strike Monday in solidarity with the hostages, while the largest trade union, Histradut, called for a national general strike.

“Eden, Carmel, Hersh, Ori, Almog and Alex should have been at home now. Alive,” Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai wrote on X Sunday, referring to the hostages. He urged people to “take to the streets.”