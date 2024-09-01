Germany’s far right surges in regional elections

Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland party surged in elections in two eastern states on Sunday, according to projections based on exit polling.

The populist and anti-immigration AfD is set to notch its first statewide win in Thüringia, while in Saxony, forecasts showed the AfD finishing just behind the Christian Democratic Union, the center-right party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Establishment left-leaning parties, especially those in German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left federal coalition, took an especially big hit at the hands of the right. In both states, the AfD is on track to double the vote share of the coalition parties combined, threatening to further destabilize their already-fragile alliance.

Without a majority on its own, though, the AfD won’t be able to form a government in either state without help from other parties, who have vowed not to work with the AfD.

The elections also saw the rise of a far-left populist party, the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht, which was just formed in January and campaigned in part on ending aid to Ukraine. The party is now set to hold more seats in both state parliaments than any of the federal coalition parties.