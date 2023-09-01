Why Xi might be snubbing India’s G20 summit

Despite their differences, G20 leaders want to talk to Xi and feel that a dialogue with Beijing, the world’s second-largest economy, is crucial for a functioning world order. Xi also has an incentive to talk — as shoring up good relations with the U.S., the U.K., and other members will only help steady China’s faltering economy. For now, however, Xi is focused on boosting alternate power blocs . Last week, China took the lead in initiating the expansion of the BRICS forum of developing nations — inviting six new members, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.