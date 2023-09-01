Why the West is concerned about the UN cybercrime treaty

Diego Mendoza

On paper, a proposed UN cybercrime treaty aims to help governments collectively crack down on things like ransomware and exploitation of children.

But Western organizations — including Microsoft — are raising the alarm that the proposal’s language will only empower authoritarian regimes like Russia and China to crack down on political dissent.

The treaty, the first international agreement on digital crime since 2001, will be voted on by the General Assembly this month.