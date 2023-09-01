Taylor Swift breaks another record, this time in theaters

Swift's parents negotiated the deal directly with the head of AMC, bypassing the studios that typically act as middlemen for these deals, Puck's Matthew Belloni reported. The partnership is "as close to a no-brainer as exists in entertainment," Belloni wrote, and still allows the Swifts to put the concert film on streaming after 13 weeks. With AMC also serving as the film's distributor, the company acknowledged that the Swift deal "marks the inaugural step of a new line of business."