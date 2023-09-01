noscript
The legacy of the world’s once-youngest prime minister

Sep 1, 2023, 4:20pm EDT
Former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin.
Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS
Europe
J.D.
Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto/

Sanna Marin, the former prime minister of Finland, stepped down as leader of her party Friday, following a third-place finish in the country’s elections earlier this year.

Marin, now 37, was the world’s youngest prime minister at 34 when she took office in 2019.

Marin was seen as a "symbol of a new generation of progressive millennial politicians," making headlines for championing parental leave and creating a coalition government with parties all led by women, ABC News in Australia wrote.1 She took over as prime minster amid a crisis, after thousands of Finnish postal workers had gone on strike over a pay dispute. She then had to guide the country through COVID-19, and her tenure saw Finland join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

1

ABC News, Sanna Marin was the world's youngest prime minister. Her legacy alters Finland's course for generations to come

Marin faced backlash after video leaked showing her dancing with friends at a private party in 2022. She was forced to take a drug test amid a debate over whether it was appropriate behavior for a prime minister — criticism that some said was sexist and ageist.2 She had said she felt her gender and age got too much attention, telling Vogue in 2020 that “in every position I’ve ever been in, my gender has always been the starting point - that I am a young woman.”3

2

Refinery29, Sanna Marin Has Been Exposed As Human & It’s Good For Us All

3

AP, Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

She will remain a member of parliament, and was recently signed as a public speaker with a U.S.-based agency. Within Finland, the public has a mixed perception of Marin and her party, especially amid rising debt.4 But the head of a Finnish-based business group said that her move toward international speaking engagements makes sense, given that she's more popular abroad. Correspondingly, "it's hard for Western Europeans to understand that not everyone is a Barack Obama fan in the United States," he said.5

4

Politico EU, Finns don’t love Sanna Marin as much as you do

5

Helsingin Sanomat, Asian­tuntijat uskovat Sanna Marinin kysyntään puhujana: ”Hän on kansain­välinen rocktähti”

