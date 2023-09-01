Rwanda president says U.S. puts minerals over values in Africa

An important part of the picture here is taking stock of which players are exacerbating tensions, and which are trying to calm them. I saw first hand here that Kagame’s government invests heavily in trying to attract back to Rwanda former commanders in the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda, the force derived from Rwanda’s previous government that designed and enacted the genocide, and is now allegedly armed by the DRC military. Kagame’s government is offering them and their young indoctrinated soldiers the promise of a better life in their home country than what they have in the jungles of the DRC. They send these people through an official Rwanda Demobilization and Reintegration Program and essentially open themselves up to some who were active in the genocide three decades ago, as long as they undergo ideological deprogramming and become contributing members of Rwanda society. In the DRC, with more than 200 warring armed factions and militias, no program seems to be working on disarmament and some vision of a reintegrated society there.

In our discussion, Kagame brushed off criticism of his leadership and accusations that he is a dictator. He said he didn’t care about praise, but he said many of the critics do not want to acknowledge how far Rwanda and its people have come and don’t understand that the murderous forces connected to Rwanda’s nightmarish genocide have safe haven across the border and continue to threaten Rwanda’s security.

Rwanda’s success story is still fragile, that America’s engagement here often comes off as pretentious, preconceived philanthropy that doesn’t work on the ground or address the practical needs of Rwandans. Kagame and his leadership team somehow turned a situation where the dark side of humanity was pushed to its very limits into what seems like a functioning, growing, ambitious nation working to erase what had been colonially contrived and imposed ethnic divisions.

The real story of the disaster here nearly 30 years ago is rooted in a malevolent government that drew up plans to murder its own citizens at massive scale, bad decisions by the United Nations and indifference from the world’s major powers, including the United States. It’s hard not to see, as Kagame suggests, some of those same patterns from three decades ago still at play today when it comes to the inefficacy and inchoateness of the UN mission in the DRC, and the inconsistencies of a Biden White House on where it wants the Rwanda-US relationship to go.