Main Street Republicans test ‘European’ abortion ban

The PAC affiliated with the House GOP’s self-described “pragmatic” wing is testing how Republican voters feel about abortion — and one question stood out. National polling by Republican Main Street Partnership, which works on behalf of the 70+ member House caucus, and Echelon Insights found that 71% of Republican primary voters support a 17-week federal ban described as similar to “many European nations” with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. (European abortion laws vary from between 12- and 24-weeks, but typically have wider exceptions than U.S. bans.)

The Echelon survey, which asked about a variety of other topics, also showed 60% of Republicans surveyed prefer abortion decisions be left to the individual states. The findings have not yet been shared with the caucus, according to a spokeswoman.