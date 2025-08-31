Trump tariff ruling represents major setback, analysts say

A US court ruling that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal represents a major setback for his economic agenda — and a logistical nightmare if it’s upheld, analysts said.

Trump has made import duties a cornerstone of his second term, but Friday’s ruling found Trump didn’t have the authority to enact them under emergency powers.

The levies have been left in place for now while the White House appeals to the Supreme Court, where Trump’s success is “far from assured,” The Washington Post wrote.

There are workarounds should Trump get an unfavorable ruling there, but canceling the tariffs would pose its own problems, with businesses and industry groups likely to seek repayment for the duties they’ve paid, Politico noted.