Israel reportedly considering annexation in the West Bank

Israel is reportedly considering annexing parts of the occupied West Bank in response to several Western countries’ plans to recognize a Palestinian state.

Much of the international community would view Israel attempting to declare sovereignty in the West Bank as illegal, but Washington’s stance will be critical, Axios wrote: US President Donald Trump blocked Israeli annexations twice in his first term, but his position now is less clear.

Australia, Canada, France, and the UK are set to recognize Palestine next month in a bid to pressure Israel over its operation in Gaza, but Israel has only expanded its assault.

In recent days, Israel pounded Gaza City, while strikes killed Hamas’ military spokesperson and the Houthis’ prime minister in Yemen.