China hosts summit aimed at countering Western-led order

China on Sunday welcomed more than a dozen world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and India’s Narendra Modi, for a summit aimed at countering a Western-led world order.

Modi, who hasn’t visited China since 2018, also met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping — a sign of the cautious rapprochement between the countries.

New Delhi and Beijing are drawing closer as a result of US President Donald Trump’s trade salvo, reversing “decades of US cultivation of the South Asian giant as a democratic counterweight to China,” CNN wrote.

The summit offers a chance for Xi to “further his image as leader of a new global world order,” and project strength, but what exactly Xi hopes to achieve remains murky, an expert said.