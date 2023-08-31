Trump pleads not guilty to Georgia charges, won’t attend arraignment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that he operated a criminal scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Trump decided to waive his arraignment, scheduled for Sept. 6, which means he won’t have to appear in an Atlanta courtroom to enter his plea.

Several of Trump’s co-defendants in the case, including his former lawyer Sidney Powell, have also waived their arraignments and pleaded not guilty.