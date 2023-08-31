Trump pleads not guilty to Georgia charges, won’t attend arraignment

The News
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that he operated a criminal scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Trump decided to waive his arraignment, scheduled for Sept. 6, which means he won’t have to appear in an Atlanta courtroom to enter his plea.
Several of Trump’s co-defendants in the case, including his former lawyer Sidney Powell, have also waived their arraignments and pleaded not guilty.
Know More
Trump, who is facing 13 charges in the massive racketeering case out of Fulton County, surrendered to authorities on Aug. 24 after being indicted earlier this month, along with 18 alleged co-conspirators.
A trial date hasn’t been set.
Several of the co-defendants, including Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, have sought to move their cases to federal court. A judge has yet to rule on their requests. Legal experts expect Trump to make a similar motion.