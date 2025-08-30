US court says Trump can’t impose tariffs

A US federal appeals court ruled that sweeping global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump were illegal, but did not immediately lift the duties.

Justices on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the American leader overstepped his authority by imposing the levies using emergency powers legislation, in effect upholding an earlier decision by a specialist trade court.

Yet they did not remove the tariffs, instead allowing the White House to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump labeled the court to be “Highly Partisan” and insisted: “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT!”