Kyiv struggles to defend parts of eastern Ukraine after sending troops into Russia

As Russian forces advance deeper into eastern Ukraine, a rising chorus of criticism is saying that Kyiv’s assault into Russia has weakened Ukraine’s defenses.

In recent days Russian troops have made significant advances towards Pokrovosk, a key Ukrainian logistics hub in the Donetsk region, prompting evacuations. Journalists, politicians, and soldiers have complained that front-line defenses have been undermanned as Ukrainian troops were redeployed to Russia’s Kursk region, the Financial Times reported.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a press conference earlier this week that the situation was “extremely difficult,” although he argued that Russia’s progress had slowed down after Ukraine’s Kursk offensive.