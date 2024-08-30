Ukraine calls on Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin next week

Ukraine on Friday called on Mongolia to detain Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visits the country next week, saying the country should honor the International Criminal Court’s warrant for the Russian leader.

“We call on the Mongolian authorities to execute the binding international arrest warrant,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia on Tuesday, his first visit to an ICC member country since the court ordered his arrest last year. The court said Mongolia has “the obligation to cooperate,” although a Kremlin spokesperson brushed off suggestions that he could be arrested, saying there were “no worries” about the visit.