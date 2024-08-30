Italy weighs steep tourist tax as European backlash against visitors grows

Italy is weighing a steep increase in tourist taxes to counter the impact of overtourism, the latest European country to take steps against unmanageable visitor numbers that have led to protests across the continent.

Under the proposed measure, the tax to spend the night in an Italian city, currently €1-€5 ($1-$5.50), could increase to up to €25 for the most expensive hotel rooms, the Financial Times reported — with the country’s Tourism Minister saying it would make tourists “more responsible.”

AD

Europe has become the epicenter of a movement against mass tourism this summer, with protests erupting in several countries including Spain, the Netherlands, and Greece, as residents object to the negative impact excessive visitor numbers have on their quality of life.