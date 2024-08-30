Events Newsletters
Israel agrees to pause fighting to allow polio vaccination drive

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Updated Aug 30, 2024, 7:06am EDT
Middle East
Amir Cohen/Reuters
The News

Israel agreed Thursday to temporarily halt its military offensive in Gaza starting this Sunday to allow healthcare workers to vaccinate around 640,000 children against polio.

The country, which has been under international pressure to address the disease’s outbreak in Gaza, emphasized that the staggered pauses over three days were not a step toward a ceasefire and that fighting would resume after the vaccines were administered.

A top White House official hinted at limited progress in ongoing truce negotiations, saying Thursday, “nothing is done until it is done.”

Talks will be further complicated by ongoing Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank that have killed 17 people, including a Palestinian militant commander.

