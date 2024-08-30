UN watchdog warns Iran has quietly increased its uranium stockpile

Iran has increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to the point where it is close to being able to build nuclear weapons, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, warning that Tehran was not cooperating with inspectors.

The Islamic Republic has an estimated 165 kg (360 lb) of 60% pure uranium, which, if enriched further to 90%, is just 2 kg short of four bombs’ worth.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from a nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, but Iran’s new president seems willing to return to negotiations. The uranium stockpiles give it leverage, although the US said the country should “start meaningfully cooperating with the IAEA” if it wants a new agreement.