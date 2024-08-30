UN watchdog warns Iran has quietly increased its uranium stockpile

The News
Iran has increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to the point where it is close to being able to build nuclear weapons, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, warning that Tehran was not cooperating with inspectors.
The Islamic Republic has an estimated 165 kg (360 lb) of 60% pure uranium, which, if enriched further to 90%, is just 2 kg short of four bombs’ worth.
Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from a nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, but Iran’s new president seems willing to return to negotiations. The uranium stockpiles give it leverage, although the US said the country should “start meaningfully cooperating with the IAEA” if it wants a new agreement.
SIGNALS
Iran has signaled ‘softer’ tone on talks, but critics warn of ruse
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has given the nation’s new president permission to restart nuclear talks with the US, a move framed in Western media as a softened stance towards negotiations. But Iran watchers and government critics warned the decision should be viewed as a strategic move. “World powers should see the Supreme Leader’s willingness to restart nuclear talks as a simple ruse to obtain continued sanctions relief regardless of who is elected US president,” Andrea Stricker, the deputy director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Nonproliferation and Biodefense program, told Iran International.
New negotiations will prompt Tehran to ask for extras
A potential Kamala Harris presidency would likely see a fresh round of negotiations between the US and Iran following indirect talks under US President Joe Biden, The Associated Press noted. Washington’s previous withdrawal from talks likely means that Tehran will “demand more protections” from the US, risk intelligence firm the RANE Network told AP. “Iran is also less likely to offer as many nuclear concessions, like the dismantling of more advanced centrifuges, since Iran would want to be able to spin up its nuclear program as fast as possible in the event of another U.S. exit from the new deal,” the organization added.