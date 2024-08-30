Germany’s tech scene gets political ahead of state elections

DRESDEN — The rise of populist candidates in Germany is spurring the country’s tech scene into the political fray.

Once hesitant to openly advocate for or against a specific political party, German players ranging from tech giants to industry groups to startups have in recent months made their opposition to the far right known on social media, in interviews, and through press releases. Their activity has escalated ahead of elections in two German states this Sunday, where the eurosceptic Alternative für Deutschland party could finish in first place, polls show.

Though the AfD likely won’t win enough seats in any state parliament to form a government, the German tech sector is anxious that the party’s anti-immigration stance could hurt the country’s appeal for skilled, foreign workers, who are a critical part of Europe’s effort to catch up in the high-tech space.

“A lot of people here in the company are worried about the far right,” Michael Woittennek, the CEO of chipmaker X-Fab’s Dresden site, told Semafor. He said he’s told employees that “we don’t need the far right or the radicals, that we have to vote for democratic parties, and should consider that this is important for the economic situation in the future.”

The reaction from German tech leaders is more homogenous than Silicon Valley’s recent approach to the US election, in which several high-profile billionaires are backing Donald Trump, while Kamala Harris enjoys widespread support from startups and VCs.