Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China surges forward on nuclear fusion research

Tom Chivers and Mizy Clifton
Updated Aug 30, 2024, 6:54am EDT
East Asia
Flickr
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

China is pouring resources into nuclear fusion research, spending an estimated $1.5 billion — double the US government’s figure.

Beijing has “built itself up from being a non-player 25 years ago to having world-class capabilities,” one nuclear scientist told Nature, with ambitious timelines: It hopes to build a one-gigawatt test reactor in the 2030s and a prototype power plant within a few decades after that.

ITER, the huge multinational fusion collaboration based in France to which China contributes, will not begin experiments until 2039, 19 years behind schedule. China’s rapid expansion is also pushing global science forwards, say advocates, who hope fusion will one day provide limitless green energy.


AD