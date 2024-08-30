China surges forward on nuclear fusion research

China is pouring resources into nuclear fusion research, spending an estimated $1.5 billion — double the US government’s figure.

Beijing has “built itself up from being a non-player 25 years ago to having world-class capabilities,” one nuclear scientist told Nature, with ambitious timelines: It hopes to build a one-gigawatt test reactor in the 2030s and a prototype power plant within a few decades after that.

ITER, the huge multinational fusion collaboration based in France to which China contributes, will not begin experiments until 2039, 19 years behind schedule. China’s rapid expansion is also pushing global science forwards, say advocates, who hope fusion will one day provide limitless green energy.



