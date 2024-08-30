Ahead of Trump’s visit, Moms For Liberty co-founder breaks down the election

Americana: What’s changed for Moms for Liberty in the last year?

Tiffany Justice: We actually won 60% of the races that we just engaged and endorsed in Florida in the primary, and that’s huge. We also had three of our Moms in Florida who actually ran for state House of Representatives, and they all won. Our policy advocacy has increased — so many bills that are being sponsored and passed in state capitals across the United States. And the preliminary injunction that we got extends to every Moms for Liberty member.

If you have a child in a public school, and you are a member of Moms for Liberty, the 10th Circuit said that the Biden administration cannot enforce the radical new Title IX changes that they want to enforce, which puts boys in girls’ bathrooms, boys on girls’ sports teams, and compels our children to lie in school. They’re trying to tell our kids that a child can be born in the wrong body. We will not lie to our children. We will not force our children to lie. And the federal government can go pound sand.

Americana: Every day, we get further from the COVID period of school shutdowns that really energized people in 2021 and 2022. Has that changed things on the ground?

Tiffany Justice: I don’t know who’s forgotten about it. I guess Kamala Harris has forgotten about it, but the parents of children who were affected by lockdowns haven’t forgotten. There are children who are still struggling with the harms that lockdowns and forced masking caused. American parents are as mad as we were then, and we have said: Never again, never again, will we allow the children of America to shoulder the burden of adult selfishness and fear.

Americana: Has there been some retrenchment on the other side? On policy, the Biden administration is going full speed ahead. But if we’re talking about CRT, Ibram Kendi’s think tank has collapsed; transgender issues were ignored at the DNC.

Tiffany Justice: Media Matters is gone [Note: They exist, and are facing a lawsuit from Elon Musk’s X]. Vice is gone. You can see that the most radical leftist things that were happening before are crumbling now. And yet, Harris-Walz is the most anti-parent, radical ticket we could have had. I think the American people are going to reject it. Now, why is Kamala Harris copying President Trump? Because his policies are popular with the American people. JD Vance joked the other day that he wouldn’t be surprised if she showed up at a rally wearing a suit and a red tie.

Americana: You mentioned Vance — one thing that he said before this campaign was that it was a problem that [AFT President] Randi Weingarten didn’t have kids of her own, and that it was a problem to have people making these schooling decisions that don’t know what it’s like to send a kid to school. Do you agree with that?

Tiffany Justice: No. We have a lot of members who don’t have kids. I don’t think you have to have children to love kids. I think when you become a parent, your heart lives outside of your body, and it changes the way that you look at the world. It changes the way you look at the future and your involvement in politics, without a doubt. But I think Randi Weingarten is a bad leader because she puts adults’ wants over kids’ needs. Does she do that because she didn’t have kids? No, I don’t think that’s why. I think she does it because she is a greedy, selfish person who cares more about union power and control and affecting politics in America than she does about our children.

Americana: How has Walz — former teacher, gave free school lunch to children in Minnesota — changed the map or the strategy this year?

Tiffany Justice: Since 2019, when Tim Walz became governor, the reading and math scores have plummeted in Minnesota. I’m not sure where Coach Walz has been, but he certainly hasn’t been focused on reading, writing and math, and American children need to learn to read in order to unfold their full potential in life.

He has made his state a sanctuary state, where your parental rights are obliterated and the state can just put your kid into gender transition if they want it. I think the American people are smart. No amount of aw shucks, coach, TV dad baloney is going to fool the American people into thinking that a guy like that is going to be a champion for parents. He’s not. We know that. And I know that because you judge a tree by its fruit, and I can go to Minnesota and see what he’s done there since he’s been governor.

Americana: What changes in 2025, if Donald Trump is in the White House?

Tiffany Justice: It would mean back to the basics in American public education, ensuring that children are learning to read. Currently, right now, in America, we only have a third of children reading on grade level. That is absolutely atrocious. In a second Trump administration we’d be making sure that parents are in the driver’s seat when it comes to every major decision that is being made for their children, and if there is someone getting in the way of that parent directing the upbringing of their child, we eliminate that barrier. The federal government wants to be, I guess, our daddy; they want to force parents to do things with their children that we would never dream to do, like force our kids to lie about gender in school.

President Trump signed our parent pledge very early on. What we ask elected officials to do is to prioritize parental rights, to help us to defend our parental rights. You don’t have the right to abuse your child, and there are laws that protect children from abuse. You can’t cut off the healthy body parts of your children. And beyond that, directing the education of your child, the medical care of your child, your child’s morality and their religion — those are things that we need to protect and defend. And I believe that President Trump would do that.