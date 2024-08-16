The partisan fight over “weird” is becoming a proxy war for LGBTQ issues

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz touched a nerve with Republicans when he labeled the party “weird.” They have a plan to turn the tables on him.

“He’s very heavy into transgender,” Donald Trump said on Fox and Friends last week. “Anything transgender he thinks is great.”

The selection of Walz and JD Vance to the tickets, two figures with diametrically opposed views on one of the most personal topics in politics, has rocketed debates over transgender acceptance to the front pages. For the first time, a Democrat’s support for gender care, and for laws that define gender identity as separate from biological sex, are part of the national campaign to beat him. And the policy consequences depending on who wins could be significant.

In many ways, it’s the core of what the “weird” debate is all about for both parties. The governor has accused Republicans of showing a “creepy” interest in people’s personal choices, bedrooms, and reading habits. Republicans have shot back by labeling him “Tampon Tim” for supplying feminine products to nonbinary and transgender students and attacking him over “trans refuge” legislation to protect minors fleeing laws in red states limiting access to gender-related care.

“He signed a bill – he wants tampons in boys’ bathrooms,” Trump said on Wednesday in Raleigh. “I don’t think so.” One day later, in New Jersey, Trump returned to the theme: “He wants tampons in boys’ bathrooms. It’s terrible.”