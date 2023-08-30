Why Rudy Giuliani lost the defamation suit filed by Georgia election workers

Giuliani lost the case brought by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss because he failed to respond to requests to turn over electronic records, and paid only "lip service" to court orders, the judge's ruling noted. In her 57-page order, she says Giuliani donned a "cloak of victimization" and produced "blobs of indecipherable data" to the court. The judge's order is "scathing, to say the least," Lawfare's Anna Bower said.