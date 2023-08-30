Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for a second time in press conference

For the second time this summer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze during a press conference.

When asked whether he would seek re-election in 2026 during a press conference in Kentucky, the 81-year-old did not reply.

An aide asked him whether he had heard the question, but after he was unable to answer for around 30 seconds, the aide told reporters that “they would need a minute.”

McConnell then became responsive and answered two questions quickly before leaving, according to reporters at the press conference.

A spokesperson for McConnell later said that he momentarily felt lightheaded and had to pause the event.

His aide told Semafor: “While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.”